Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $490.46

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 490.46 ($6.41) and traded as high as GBX 493.50 ($6.45). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 489.70 ($6.40), with a volume of 16,268 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £236.72 million and a P/E ratio of 49.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 490.46.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.