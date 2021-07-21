Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,609 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.78% of Quidel worth $42,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Quidel by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

QDEL opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.19.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

