Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RAIFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

RAIFY opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 11.42%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.