Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,738,816 shares of company stock worth $61,260,224.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

