Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OCGN stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 358,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,320,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 4.43.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.