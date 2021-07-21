Rapidz (RPZX) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $2,964.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.64 or 0.00786182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

