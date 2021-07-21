Rate3 (RTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $839,895.79

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $839,895.79 and $164,051.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00047779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.79 or 0.00815704 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

