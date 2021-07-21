Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.55

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 21022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.
Several brokerages have commented on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 430.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
