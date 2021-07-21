Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.55

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 21022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

Several brokerages have commented on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 430.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

