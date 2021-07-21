Ravencoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.29 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $497.45 million and approximately $36.29 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,254,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

