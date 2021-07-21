Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGAU. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

