Raymond James Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of OR stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427,148 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.