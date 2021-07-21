Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Raymond James worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, increased their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF stock opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

