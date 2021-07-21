Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of SMBK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 17,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,810. The stock has a market cap of $368.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.11. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after buying an additional 97,777 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

