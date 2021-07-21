Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,800.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,719.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $171.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1,745.36. The company had a trading volume of 51,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,626.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,437.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

