Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEM. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.95.

TSE:AEM opened at C$77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$18.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

