Raymond James (RJF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Raymond James to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

