Raymond James Trims Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price to $91.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.49.
In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 90,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
