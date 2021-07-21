Raymond James Trims Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price to $91.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.49.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 90,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

