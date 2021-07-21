Raymond James Weighs in on Champion Iron Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIA. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.83.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$6.03 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.18.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

