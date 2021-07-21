Raymond James Weighs in on Champion Iron Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million.
Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$6.03 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.18.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.
