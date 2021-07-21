Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 153,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

