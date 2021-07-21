Raze Network Price Down 25% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $676,464.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00144796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.34 or 0.99784427 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,375,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

