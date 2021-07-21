Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chart Industries (GTLS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) recently:

7/20/2021 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

7/13/2021 – Chart Industries had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at COKER & PALMER.

7/2/2021 – Chart Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $182.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $167.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Chart Industries Inc alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.