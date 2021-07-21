Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (XBC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE: XBC) in the last few weeks:
- 7/8/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50.
- 7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.
- 6/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47.
In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.
