Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS):

7/21/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $42.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Kura Sushi USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

7/14/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Kura Sushi USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Shares of KRUS stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $54.80. 421,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,361. The company has a market cap of $461.31 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. Analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

