Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS):
- 7/21/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $42.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Kura Sushi USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “
- 7/14/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Kura Sushi USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “
Shares of KRUS stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $54.80. 421,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,361. The company has a market cap of $461.31 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. Analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.
