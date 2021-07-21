RED Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $544,130.73 and approximately $10,009.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00363058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.