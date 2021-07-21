Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

