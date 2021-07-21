RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 221.68% from the stock’s previous close.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 6,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

