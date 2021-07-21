Redwood Trust (RWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:RWT opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
