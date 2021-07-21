Redwood Trust (RWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RWT opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RWT. BTIG Research increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

