Refinable (FINE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $759,592.00

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $759,592.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00104862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00144068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,919.04 or 0.99420320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

