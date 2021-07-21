Regal Beloit (RBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Regal Beloit to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

