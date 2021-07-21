Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.75

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 56674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $549.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

