Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Regions Financial has raised its dividend payment by 96.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Regions Financial stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 8,238,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $23.81.
In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.