Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend payment by 96.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 8,238,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

