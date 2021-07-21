Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Regis worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 148,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Regis during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Regis by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 370,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,787,000 after acquiring an additional 233,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regis by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

RGS opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Regis Co. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $290.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.86.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Research analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

