Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 54,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 559,366 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

