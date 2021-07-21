Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.