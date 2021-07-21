Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE) Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano Sells 500,000 Shares

Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE) Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$210,000.00.

ROE traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45. Renaissance Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Renaissance Oil Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Mexico and Africa. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

