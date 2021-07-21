Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 524,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 85,734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $259.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

