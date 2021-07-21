Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 385,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Helix Energy Solutions Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $648.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

