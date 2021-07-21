Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 216,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Plains GP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

