Rene Jacobsen Sells 4,867 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rene Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. 393,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.27. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

