Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1,807.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 88,933 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,517,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 62,614 shares of company stock worth $4,693,344 over the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

