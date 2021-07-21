Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0461

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $46.08 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $256.03 or 0.00799332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.