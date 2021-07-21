Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $112.41 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,850.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,622.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,659.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,486.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, VP Sergey Brin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $311,347.43. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,701 shares of company stock valued at $159,014,746 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

