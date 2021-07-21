Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/9/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $208.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.36. The stock had a trading volume of 729,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,535. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $212.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $330,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after buying an additional 292,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

