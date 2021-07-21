Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 21st (AAVMY, CARR, COR, COVTY, CTXR, CX, DBRG, HYRE, IRRHF, KRDXF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 21st:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.00 ($12.94) to €10.80 ($12.71). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06). Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $39.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.