Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 21st (BIOVF, CMPS, CPLP, CRH, CSR, CSWI, CURI, CZR, DNBBY, SAEYY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 21st:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $102.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

