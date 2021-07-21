Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.50 to $26.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Retail Value traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 228151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

RVI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Retail Value by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Retail Value by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Value by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $519.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

