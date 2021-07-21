Reviewing Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 24.38 $33.77 million $0.30 85.60 Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.49 $217.34 million $3.75 22.13

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Cirrus Logic 15.87% 17.06% 13.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shoals Technologies Group and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 Cirrus Logic 0 3 10 0 2.77

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $39.92, indicating a potential upside of 55.44%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $100.57, indicating a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Shoals Technologies Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

