Reviewing FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) & Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Heritage Commerce pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FB Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 28.74% 7.76% 0.95% FB Financial 20.50% 16.23% 1.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Commerce and FB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $160.39 million 4.12 $35.30 million $0.63 17.44 FB Financial $616.50 million 2.83 $63.62 million $3.73 9.86

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Commerce and FB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 1 2 0 2.67 FB Financial 1 0 4 0 2.60

Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. FB Financial has a consensus price target of $40.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.90%. Given FB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Summary

FB Financial beats Heritage Commerce on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through nineteen full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also offers owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial construction, land acquisition, and land development, loans; residential lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate, and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company provides mortgage banking services through its bank branch networks in the southeastern United States; an internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 81 full-service bank branches and 9 limited service branches locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia; and 23 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

