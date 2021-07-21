Revolution Populi Price Tops $0.0170 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $20.37 million and $60,712.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013298 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00787603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

