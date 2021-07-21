Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 51,838 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $4,258,100.80.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 619,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

